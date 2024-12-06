Andrew Wiggins Injury: Iffy Friday
Wiggins (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Wiggins was able to suit up in the first leg of the back-to-back set in Thursday's win over the Rockets, during which he totaled 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes. However, it appears that the right ankle injury is still a lingering issue, and if the 29-year-old is unable to suit up, Kyle Anderson and Moses Moody will likely see an uptick in playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now