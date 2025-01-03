Andrew Wiggins News: Probable for Saturday

Wiggins (hamstring) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Wiggins will likely suit up and play against the Grizzlies on Saturday, which is good news for the Warriors after Stephen Curry was ruled out for the matchup with Memphis. After the worst season of his career statistically last season, Wiggins has started to get back to form for Golden State, averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 44.9 percent and 40.3 percent from beyond the arc.