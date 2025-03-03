Anfernee Simons News: Leads Portland in victory

Simons recorded 34 points (13-26 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 119-102 victory over Philadelphia.

Simons led the Trail Blazers with a game-high 34 points, marking his fifth 30-plus-point outing through 58 regular-season appearances. The 25-year-old sank six triples en route to his second-highest scoring performance of the season, and he has logged at least three three-pointers in 36 games. Additionally, Simons tied the game-high mark in steals, racking up multiple swipes for the 14th time during the 2024-25 campaign.