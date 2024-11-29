Antoine Davis News: Drains six triples

Davis recorded 20 points (6-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes Wednesday during the G League Stockton Kings' 136-113 loss to the Valley Suns.

Davis was one of two members of the Kings to reach the 20-point threshold, and he led his squad with six made threes, which was actually a step back from his eight made triples Sunday against South Bay. The 26-year-old should continue to be a great source of scoring, especially from deep, and he's shown he can add a few steals on occasion.