Anton Watson News: Goes for 12 points in G League

Watson posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes Sunday in the G League Maine Celtics' 118-110 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Watson has yet to make his NBA debut, but the rookie two-way player out of Gonzaga has suited up in all four contests for the Celtics' G League affiliate this season. Through four appearances with Maine, Watson is averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 25.9 minutes while shooting 47.2 percent from the field.