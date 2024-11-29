Anton Watson News: Goes for double-double in G League

Watson registered 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes Wednesday during the G League Maine Celtics'121-114 win over the Raptors 905.

Watson grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds on the way to his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. He also tied his best mark of the year by dishing out four assists. Watson's overall production has been hit or miss in the early stages of the season, scoring in double figures in three of seven appearances while averaging 5.1 rebounds during this stretch.