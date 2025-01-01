Anton Watson News: Makes return in G League

Watson (adductor) played 13 minutes Tuesday in the G League Maine Celtics' 102-95 win over the Texas Legends, finishing with nine points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal.

The two-way player hadn't suited up for Maine since Dec. 22 due to a left adductor strain before making his return to action Tuesday. Watson is still waiting to make his NBA debut, but the rookie second-round pick out of Gonzaga will likely continue to see ample playing time in the G League. Through 17 appearances with Maine, Watson is averaging 11.9 points (on 45.9 percent shooting from the field), 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.9 minutes per contest.