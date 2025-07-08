Anton Watson News: Testing open market

The Knicks declined to extend Watson a qualifying offer prior to the June 29 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

After the Knicks claimed him off waivers from the Celtics on March 4, Watson finished his rookie season as one of New York's three two-way players. The 24-year-old forward didn't crack the NBA rotation at any point last season, playing just 22 total minutes over his nine appearances. Watson saw more extensive playing time in the G League between his stops with the Maine Celtics and Westchester Knicks, but his statistical output (12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 29.9 minutes per game over 37 appearances) was largely unremarkable. Though the Knicks will allow him to test free agency, Watson will be part of the team's roster for the Las Vegas Summer League while he searches for his next contract.