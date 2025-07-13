Ariel Hukporti News: Grabs 13 rebounds in SL loss
Hukporti recorded nine points (2-4 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 94-81 Summer League loss to the Celtics.
Hukporti's offensive numbers will not jump off the screen, but his work on the boards and defensively was highly impactful. Hukporti tied for game-highs in rebounds and blocks while also contributing two steals. He was especially dominant on the offensive glass, creating six extra possessions for his team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now