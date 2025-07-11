Armando Bacot News: Grabs six boards in loss

Bacot tallied 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 23 minutes during Friday's Summer League 92-78 loss to the Celtics.

Bacot ripped down a game-high six rebounds during Friday's game after missing Tuesday's matchup against Philadelphia for rest purposes. The North Carolina product was one of four players to score in double digits for Memphis.