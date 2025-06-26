Augustas Marciulionis News: Finds opportunity with LA

Marciulionis agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers on Thursday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Marciulionis didn't hear his name called on draft night, but he was quick to receive an opportunity at the next level. The 6-foot-4 guard put up strong numbers with Saint Mary's during 2024-25, averaging 14.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 35 appearances. He'll set his focus on winning a roster spot after landing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers.