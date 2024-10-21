Ausar Thompson Injury: Out for regular-season opener

Thompson (illness) will miss Wednesday's game against the Pacers, and there is no timetable for his return, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Thompson is expected to be out indefinitely while dealing with a blood clotting issue. The 21-year-old is looking to build off of his rookie season, during which he averaged 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals plus blocks while shooting 48.3 percent from the field across 25.1 minutes per game. Thompson made 63 consecutive regular-season appearances last year, but he missed the club's final 19 regular-season games due to blood clots. With the second-year swingman out, Ron Holland and Tim Hardaway are both candidates to pick up extra playing time.