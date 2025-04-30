Ausar Thompson News: Breaks out in Game 5 win

Thompson closed Tuesday's 106-103 win over New York in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 22 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-12 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks over 29 minutes.

After being held to 10 or fewer points in his previous four games, Thompson finally got into a rhythm Tuesday despite picking up five fouls along the way. What was even more impressive than his 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting was his defense on Jalen Brunson, as he helped to limit him to 16 points on 4-of-16 shooting. This series will shift back to New York for Game 6 on Thursday.