Ausar Thompson News: Quiet in Game 4 loss
Thompson recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Sunday's 94-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Thompson was quiet in Game 4 and Jalen Brunson got the better of him once again. Foul trouble has been a problem for Thompson in this series, and through four games he's averaging just 20.8 minutes with 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals on 44.0 percent shooting.
