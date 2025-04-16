Austin Reaves News: Expected to play in Game 1

Reaves (ankle) is expected to be available for the postseason.

Reaves missed Sunday's regular-season finale against the Trail Blazers due to a right ankle sprain, but the Lakers were locked into the No. 3 seed, so his absence was likely precautionary. Across 73 regular-season appearances, Reaves averaged career highs in points (20.2), assists (5.8), rebounds (4.5) and steals (1.1) per game.