Babacar Sane News: Scores 22 points off bench
Sane played 16 minutes Monday during the Stars' 131-114 G League win over Stockton and logged 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and one assist.
Sane finished second on the team in points scored despite coming off the bench during Monday's victory while converting on 61.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 57.1 percent of his three-point attempts. The 21-year-old has now scored 22 points in back-to-back games after having failed to surpass nine points scored across his first five outings of the season.
Babacar Sane
Free Agent
