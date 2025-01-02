Baylor Scheierman News: Big two-way impact Thursday

Scheierman collected 26 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and four steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 117-115 G League overtime loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Although he struggled with a game-high five turnovers Thursday, Scheierman recorded a season-high four steals and registered his highest scoring output since a Nov. 4 loss in the season opener to the G League Nets. The 24-year-old rookie first-rounder has reached double figures in scoring and sunk at least one three-pointer in each of his 15 appearances with Maine this year, and Scheierman is likely to continue spending the majority of his rookie season in the G League, barring a myriad of injuries hitting Boston's backcourt.