Baylor Scheierman headshot

Baylor Scheierman News: Hot start in G League opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Scheierman tallied 31 points (12-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 129-123 loss to the G League Long Island Nets.

Scheierman and JD Davison paced the team in scoring, each finishing with 31 points. Scheierman was particularly effective from beyond the arc, where he scored 18 of his 31 points. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him crack the starting lineup at some point this season if he continues to produce at a high level.

