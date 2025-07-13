Baylor Scheierman News: Nears triple-double in SL win
Scheierman racked up 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 27 minutes during Sunday's Summer League 94-81 win over the Knicks.
Scheierman had an impressive all-around performance in the Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday. He came two rebounds and two assists shy of recording a triple-double while also finishing with a game-high three swipes. The Creighton product is coming off his first year in the NBA, playing in 31 regular-season games for Boston. He averaged 3.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 12.4 minutes per game.
