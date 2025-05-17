Baylor Scheierman News: Plays 14 minutes in Game 6

Scheierman registered five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds across 14 minutes during Friday's 119-81 loss to New York in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Scheierman was able to make a rare appearance due to garbage time Friday. The No. 30 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Scheierman made 31 appearances in the regular season, averaging 3.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.4 minutes while shooting 35.5 percent from the field.