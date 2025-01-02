Baylor Scheierman News: Posts 26 points in G League

Scheierman collected 26 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four steals and three rebounds across 39 minutes Thursday in the G League Maine Celtics' 117-115 overtime loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

The rookie first-round pick hasn't been able to crack the Boston rotation this season and is likely to see considerable time in the G League throughout the 2024-25 campaign. He's already made 15 appearances for Maine, averaging 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 34.4 minutes per contest.