Baylor Scheierman News: Splashes four threes
Scheierman finished with 19 points (7-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, five steals and three rebounds over 32 minutes in Monday's 100-96 Summer League loss to the Heat.
Scheierman wasn't incredibly efficient Monday, but he showcased his shooting range by knocking down four three-pointers and fell one assist short of a double-double. The guard is seeing extended minutes this Summer League after appearing in 31 regular-season games with the Celtics last season, where he averaged 3.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 35.5 percent in 12.4 minutes per game.
