Ben Coupet News: Monster night from range

Coupet finished with 23 points (7-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one block over 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 106-95 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Coupet ended the night second on his team in scoring behind DJ Steward's 26-point performance. The 26-year-old scorched the nets for a season-best seven made triples and picked up his first block of the year. Coupet has reached the 20-point threshold in two of his last three appearances following a slow start to the 2024-25 campaign.