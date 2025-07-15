Ben Saraf News: Set to rest Wednesday

Saraf tallied 11 points (4-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes in Tuesday's 97-93 Summer League loss to the Knicks. He will not play in Wednesday's Summer League game against the Magic due to rest, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Saraf reached double figures in scoring in what's reportedly his final Summer League appearance. The No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft played for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany's Bundesliga last season, where he averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.