Ben Sheppard News: Limited impact in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Sheppard closed Sunday's 103-91 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in 16 minutes.

Sheppard delivered his seventh scoreless performance across 21 playoff appearances in Sunday's heartbreaking loss. During the regular season, the versatile guard played in 63 games (nine starts), averaging 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 19.5 minutes per contest.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
