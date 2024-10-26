Bennedict Mathurin News: Scores 20 points off bench

Mathurin finished Friday's 123-98 loss to New York with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes.

Mathurin gave the Pacers a much-needed offensive boost off the bench, leading the team in scoring in a blowout 25-point loss against New York. It's only been two games, but it's clear the shoulder issues that limited Mathurin to just 59 regular-season appearances in 2023-24 are a thing of the past. He's scored 19 points in his first two outings of the new campaign and should continue to play a prominent role offensively despite his bench status, meaning he's also a player worth targeting in most fantasy formats.