Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly News: Career-high 27 points vs. Hawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Coulibaly accumulated 27 points (11-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 win over Atlanta.

Just two days after scoring a then career-best 23 points, Coulibaly surpassed that total with 27 points on just 14 field-goal attempts during Wednesday's win. The 2023 first-round pick began his rookie season on the bench, but he steadily saw his role increase and has continued to see more playing time and responsibilities early on in his sophomore year. Through the first four games of the 2024-25 regular season, Coulibaly is averaging 18.8 points on 59.1 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals across 34.0 minutes per contest.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
