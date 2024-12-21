Bilal Coulibaly News: Continues surge Saturday

Coulibaly had 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-101 loss to the Bucks.

Coulibaly added to his recent surge Saturday, stuffing the stat sheet and recording his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign with 20 points and 11 boards. After enduring a brutal cold spell, Coulibaly is now averaging 19.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers per game across his past five contests. The 20-year-old former No. 7 overall pick should continue handling substantial minutes for the 4-22 Wizards, and while Coulibaly is unlikely to stay this hot all year long, he should remain a strong source of defensive stats as well as decent production across the board for fantasy managers.