Bilal Coulibaly News: Fills stat sheet in loss Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Coulibaly finished Monday's 130-108 loss to the Mavericks with 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 29 minutes.

Coulibaly hasn't reached the 20-point mark since his 20-point game against the Hornets on Dec. 26, but he remains a reliable fantasy asset in a struggling Wizards. Aside from scoring in double digits in eight of his previous nine contests, he's also done a good job filling out the stat sheet in that stretch, giving him solid value across all formats. He's averaging 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game over that nine-game span.

