Bilal Coulibaly News: Strong all-around showing

Coulibaly closed with 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-88 loss to the Lakers.

The Wizards looked overmatched in this win, but Coulibaly delivered a solid showing across the board and filled the stat sheet. That's becoming customary for the second-year forward, who has improved by leaps and bounds this season compared to his rookie campaign. He's averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game over his last six outings.