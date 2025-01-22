Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bilal Coulibaly headshot

Bilal Coulibaly News: Strong all-around showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Coulibaly closed with 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-88 loss to the Lakers.

The Wizards looked overmatched in this win, but Coulibaly delivered a solid showing across the board and filled the stat sheet. That's becoming customary for the second-year forward, who has improved by leaps and bounds this season compared to his rookie campaign. He's averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game over his last six outings.

Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now