Bilal Coulibaly News: Team-leading 22 points Saturday

Coulibaly racked up 22 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-98 loss to the Heat.

Coulibaly and Jordan Poole were the only Wizards players Saturday to reach the 20-point mark in a game that saw Washington shoot 41.8 percent from the field, including 7-for-35 from three-point range. Coulibaly averaged 8.4 points per game during the 2023-24 regular season, but he's scored 20-plus points in three of his last four outings. He's started the 2024-25 campaign averaging 19.4 points on 60.7 percent shooting (including 47.6 percent from three on 4.2 3PA/G), 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals over 34.0 minutes per game.