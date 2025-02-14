Blake Hinson News: Season-high 42 points in win

Hinson logged 42 points (17-25 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes during Thursday's 152-144 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Hinson erupted with eight triples Thursday, scoring a season-high 42 points en route to his second double-double of the season. The 25-year-old has been on a tear from beyond the arc for the G League Warriors over his last 10 games, a stretch where he's averaged 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 3.8 three-pointers in 31.9 minutes while shooting 40.0 percent from long range.