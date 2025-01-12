Blake Hinson News: Struggles from downtown Sunday

Hinson recorded nine points (3-14 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 130-113 G League loss to Valley.

Hinson had attained double figures in scoring on five occasions amid Santa Cruz's six-game winning streak that was snapped Sunday, but he experienced one of his worst shooting performances of the season while going 1-for-11 from deep. Although the 25-year-old swingman is shooting just 38.4 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from beyond the arc over 22 outings for the G League Warriors this season, Hinson has been a spark plug off the bench with eight double-digit scoring efforts in his last 11 contests.