Blake Wesley News: Moved to Washington

The Spurs traded Wesley, Malaki Branham and a 2026 second-round pick to the Wizards for Kelly Olynyk (heel), Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wesley is joining the Wizards after spending three seasons with the Spurs, most recently averaging 3.7 points, 2.0 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 11.8 minutes across 58 games during the 2024-25 campaign. The young guard joins a crowded backcourt that includes recent additions like veteran CJ McCollum and 2025 NBA Draft No. 6 overall pick Tre Johnson.