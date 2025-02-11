Bobby Portis News: Cools off against Golden State

Portis ended with seven points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 125-111 loss to the Warriors.

Portis was on a heater coming into Monday's game, but he finally cooled off against the Warriors. His fantasy appeal will remain very high going forward, as the Bucks could be without Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) for a while. Over his last four games, Portis has averaged 18.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 blocks, 0.8 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.