Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Dominant double-double in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Portis registered 23 points (10-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-102 win over the Hornets.

Portis returned Wednesday from a six-game absence due to a personal matter, and he was immediately placed into the Bucks' starting five due to the late scratch of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf). Portis finished as the game's leading rebounder, and he and Damian Lillard (29 points) gave Milwaukee enough firepower to make up for the absence of Antetokounmpo. Portis will likely return to a reserve role Friday against Atlanta if Antetokounmpo is cleared to play.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now