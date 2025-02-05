Bobby Portis News: Dominant double-double in return

Portis registered 23 points (10-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-102 win over the Hornets.

Portis returned Wednesday from a six-game absence due to a personal matter, and he was immediately placed into the Bucks' starting five due to the late scratch of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf). Portis finished as the game's leading rebounder, and he and Damian Lillard (29 points) gave Milwaukee enough firepower to make up for the absence of Antetokounmpo. Portis will likely return to a reserve role Friday against Atlanta if Antetokounmpo is cleared to play.