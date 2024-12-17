Bobi Klintman News: Debuts for G League club

Klintman (calf) tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes before fouling out Monday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 120-118 overtime loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

A rookie second-round pick, Klintman took part in his first game action since the Las Vegas Summer League after missing the Pistons' entire preseason slate as well as the first 27 games of the regular season while working his way back from a right calf contusion sustained early in training camp. Klintman is part of Detroit's 15-man roster, but because he doesn't project to be a regular part of the rotation at the NBA level as a rookie, the 21-year-old forward could end up seeing considerable time in the G League.