Bobi Klintman News: Double-double in G League loss
Klintman registered 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block over 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 109-105 loss to the Osceola Magic.
Klintman co-led the Cruise in scoring Wednesday alongside Daniss Jenkins, though the former was more efficient from the field. It was Klintman's second double-double of the G League regular season, and he is averaging 12.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 0.9 steals over 31.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now