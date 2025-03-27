Fantasy Basketball
Bobi Klintman News: Double-double in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 10:26am

Klintman registered 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block over 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 109-105 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Klintman co-led the Cruise in scoring Wednesday alongside Daniss Jenkins, though the former was more efficient from the field. It was Klintman's second double-double of the G League regular season, and he is averaging 12.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 0.9 steals over 31.6 minutes per game.

Bobi Klintman
Detroit Pistons
