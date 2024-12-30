Bobi Klintman News: Stellar outing in G League win

Klintman chipped in 25 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Monday's 122-101 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Klintman delivered an extremely efficient performance while scoring the game-high mark in points. The rookie second-rounder has appeared in five G League outings (two starts) thus far, during which he has averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 22.9 minutes per game. Klintman has yet to play for the Pistons this season, and he'll likely see the majority of his playing time in the G League.