Bojan Bogdanovic Injury: Announces retirement Sunday
Bogdanovic (foot) announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bogdanovic was waived by the Nets in February after undergoing season-ending surgery on his left foot, and he'll retire after a 10-year career. The 36-year-old forward played for six teams during that span, averaging 15.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 29.2 minutes per game. He also recorded 46.0/39.4/85.9 shooting splits over his career.
Bojan Bogdanovic
Free Agent
