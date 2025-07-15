Boo Buie Injury: Doesn't return Tuesday

Buie (back) didn't return to Tuesday's 101-97 Summer League loss to the Raptors. He finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 11 minutes.

Buie sustained a low back contusion with 9:02 remaining in the fourth quarter and was held out for the remainder of the game. His next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Clippers.