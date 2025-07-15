Menu
Boo Buie Injury: Doesn't return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Buie (back) didn't return to Tuesday's 101-97 Summer League loss to the Raptors. He finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 11 minutes.

Buie sustained a low back contusion with 9:02 remaining in the fourth quarter and was held out for the remainder of the game. His next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Clippers.

Boo Buie
Denver Nuggets
