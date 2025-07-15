Boo Buie Injury: Doesn't return Tuesday
Buie (back) didn't return to Tuesday's 101-97 Summer League loss to the Raptors. He finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 11 minutes.
Buie sustained a low back contusion with 9:02 remaining in the fourth quarter and was held out for the remainder of the game. His next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Clippers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now