Boo Buie Injury: Questionable to return Tuesday

Buie is questionable to return in Tuesday's Summer League game against the Raptors due to a low back contusion, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Buie exited the game with 9:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. If the 25-year-old guard is unable to return, he'll finish with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 11 minutes.