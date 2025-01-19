Boo Buie News: Fares well in return

Buie (ankle) produced 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 26 minutes Saturday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 143-110 victory over the Windy City Bulls.

Buie made his first appearance since Jan. 2 since going down with a right ankle injury. He was a significant contributor off the bench Saturday, leaving his mark both as a scorer and a distributor. The Northwestern product is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 19 appearances this season with Westchester.