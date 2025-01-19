Boo Buie News: Fares well in return
Buie (ankle) produced 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 26 minutes Saturday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 143-110 victory over the Windy City Bulls.
Buie made his first appearance since Jan. 2 since going down with a right ankle injury. He was a significant contributor off the bench Saturday, leaving his mark both as a scorer and a distributor. The Northwestern product is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 19 appearances this season with Westchester.
Boo Buie
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now