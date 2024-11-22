Boo Buie News: Puts up 25 points in G League

Buie recorded 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes Thursday during the Westchester Knicks' 115-107 win over the Delaware Blue Boats.

Buie turned in a miserable performance from beyond the arc, but he still managed to finish second on his squad in scoring by hitting 50.0 percent of his attempts from the field. He also stuffed the stat sheet, grabbing a season-best six rebounds while finishing with six or more assists for a fourth straight appearance.