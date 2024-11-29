Boogie Ellis News: Leads scoring attack

Ellis finished with 23 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 35 minutes Wednesday during the G League Stockton Kings' 136-113 loss to the Valley Suns.

Ellis paced his squad in scoring and also attempted a team-high 16 attempts from the field, which helped his cause. The 23-year-old did a lot more than score the ball, as he ended the day tied for the team lead in assists with Dexter Dennis and Jon Elmore while also contributing on the defensive end. Ellis has now scored in double figures in five of his last six appearances.