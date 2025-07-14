Boogie Ellis News: Notches six points

Ellis recorded six points (2-8 FG, 2-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and five steals across 24 minutes of Sunday's 98-80 Summer League loss to the Hawks.

Ellis missed time at the end of the 2024-25 G League season with a right hamstring injury, but he's fully fit for the Summer League. Ellis will be hoping to secure a training camp invite if he can put together a strong showing this summer.