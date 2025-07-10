Brandon Ingram Injury: Cleared for contact

Ingram (ankle) was cleared for contact Thursday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Ingram was limited to just 18 games last season due to a sprained left ankle that he suffered in December, but he appears to be making significant strides in his rehab this offseason. Head coach Darko Rajakovic also noted Thursday that the star forward is "pain-free", which is a very encouraging sign. Ingram has a chance to be a full participant in training camp this fall, and he has plenty of time to be fully recovered from the issue ahead of the 2025-26 campaign as well.