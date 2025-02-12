Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 10:15am

Ingram (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Ingram hasn't suited up since Dec. 7 and will remain out through the All-Star break. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to make his Raptors debut, but Toronto has already inked the veteran forward to a three-year extension, locking in the core of Ingram, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl through the 2026-27 campaign.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
