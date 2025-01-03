Brandon Miller Injury: Ruled out Friday

Miller (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Miller will miss his sixth game out of Charlotte's last seven contests due to an ankle injury, and his next opportunity to return arrives Sunday against Cleveland. With LaMelo Ball (wrist) also out of action Friday, the Hornets' offense figures to run through Miles Bridges, and Vasilije Micic would appear to be in line for a spot start. Over Bridges' last five games with Miller out of the lineup, the former is averaging 21.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 threes in 32.9 minutes.