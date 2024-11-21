Brandon Miller News: Scores career-high 38 points

Miller ended Thursday's 123-121 overtime victory over the Pistons with 38 points (15-26 FG, 8-12 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals over 42 minutes.

Miller came through several times when the Hornets needed him the most, and he was virtually unstoppable in overtime, hitting one tough shot after another en route to posting the best scoring output of his career. Miller has scored at least 20 points four times in 2024-25, and all four outings have come in the current month.